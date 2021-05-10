Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $227.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $238.28 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $239.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after buying an additional 174,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.