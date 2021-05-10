Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.200-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.08 billion-$14.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.02 billion.
ITW traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.28. The company had a trading volume of 808,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,637. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $239.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.93 and a 200-day moving average of $209.98.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.63.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
