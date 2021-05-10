Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.200-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.08 billion-$14.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.02 billion.

ITW traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.28. The company had a trading volume of 808,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,637. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $239.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.93 and a 200-day moving average of $209.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.63.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

