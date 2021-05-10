Infini Master Fund Acquires 106 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Infini Master Fund lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up 1.4% of Infini Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Infini Master Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Align Technology by 363.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 79.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Align Technology by 5.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold 11,102 shares of company stock worth $6,551,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $598.34 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.56 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $572.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.