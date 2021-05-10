Infini Master Fund Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. ViacomCBS comprises about 4.3% of Infini Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $699,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $951,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 483,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1,028.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 65,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 59,303 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $2,475,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.52.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

