Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to post sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $690,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.42 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $7.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

Several research firms have commented on INFI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

INFI opened at $3.15 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

