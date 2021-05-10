(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. (INGA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.18 ($13.16).

(INGA) has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

