Insider Buying: Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Major Shareholder Purchases 306,409 Shares of Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder & Guaranty Life Insur Fidelity purchased 306,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,993,360.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,489,838 shares in the company, valued at $68,261,231.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $496.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.