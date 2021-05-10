Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases 1,339,223 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider John W. Martin purchased 1,339,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, for a total transaction of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17).

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,989 ($25.99) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,112.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,312.99. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,860.23 ($24.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.91 billion and a PE ratio of -112.86.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCDO. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,476.43 ($32.35).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.