Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells 17,850 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $586,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,328,545.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FLWS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,268. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

