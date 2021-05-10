Insider Selling: Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells 12,922 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $477,338.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,473,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,428,097.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17.

ATUS opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.34 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

