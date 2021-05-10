Insider Selling: Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Sells 23,128 Shares of Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Philip R. Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avnet alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.12. 739,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Avnet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Avnet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.