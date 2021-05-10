Insider Selling: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clearfield stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.60. 124,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,129. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Clearfield by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $877,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

