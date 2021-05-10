Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CTO Sells 46,566 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patricia Verduin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08.

Shares of CL opened at $82.18 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,700,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.