Insider Selling: H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) Insider Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total transaction of C$984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,232,327 shares in the company, valued at C$22,711,524.42.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 400,000 shares of H2O Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.53, for a total value of C$1,011,880.00.

Shares of CVE:HEO traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.61. 61,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,631. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.57 million and a P/E ratio of -186.43. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$34.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

