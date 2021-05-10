Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells $389,000.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $97.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

