Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells $1,105,236.99 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,873 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $1,105,236.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,440.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Schrödinger stock opened at $68.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

