Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells $197,313.79 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $104.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 134.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.22.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after buying an additional 515,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,402,000 after buying an additional 245,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.