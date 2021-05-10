Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Insmed stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,006. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

In other news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,306. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

