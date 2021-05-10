InspireMD (NSPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 276.89% and a negative return on equity of 110.91%. On average, analysts expect InspireMD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NSPR opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

