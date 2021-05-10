Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $144.00 at Truist Securities

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBP. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

IBP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.71. 1,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,986. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,273,000 after buying an additional 136,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,304,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 221,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

