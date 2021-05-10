Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $144.00 at Truist Securities

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBP. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.46.
IBP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.71. 1,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,986. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,273,000 after buying an additional 136,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,304,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 221,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
