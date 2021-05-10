Insureum Hits Market Capitalization of $13.45 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and $803,008.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00086652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00065857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00106796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.89 or 0.00802488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.10 or 0.09053135 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

