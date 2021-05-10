Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 28,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,103,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,110,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 770,373 shares of company stock worth $52,555,951 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 380,640 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,483,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4,658.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 285,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 279,520 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

