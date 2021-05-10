International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE IFF opened at $146.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $147.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.