InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IIPZF opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

IIPZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

