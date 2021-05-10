InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIPZF. Desjardins increased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 12,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

