Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ XENT traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,186. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $601.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

