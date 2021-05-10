Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Intevac stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $72,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intevac by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 80,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intevac by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Intevac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Intevac by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 168,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

