IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.35 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 33,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,656. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $190.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IntriCon will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIN. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

