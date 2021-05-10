Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 33,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $339.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.66. The stock has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $339.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

