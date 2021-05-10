Intrua Financial LLC Has $665,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

EMR stock opened at $95.05 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

