Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 1,509 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $97.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

