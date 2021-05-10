Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 10.2% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 66,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.40 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

