Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Decreased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,521 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after acquiring an additional 909,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,344 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after buying an additional 902,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 151,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $61.85.

