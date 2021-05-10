Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Holdings Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5,998.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

