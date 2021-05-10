Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SunPower (SPWR)

SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2021 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – SunPower had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

3/29/2021 – SunPower had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

3/22/2021 – SunPower was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

3/16/2021 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – SunPower had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $28.00.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

