IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Tops $514.12 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $514.12 million and approximately $43.51 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00086995 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00076459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00106463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.47 or 0.00799915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00049035 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.