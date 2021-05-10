IP Group (LON:IPO) Given New GBX 151 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

IP Group (LON:IPO) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IPO opened at GBX 126.80 ($1.66) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.35. IP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. IP Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.75%.

In related news, insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

