Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 1,782,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,736. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 505,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

