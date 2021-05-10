iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Shares of BATS:CNYA opened at $41.79 on Monday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27.

