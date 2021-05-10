iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Avestar Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

IWB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.46. 2,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,760. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $152.40 and a 1 year high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

