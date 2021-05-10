iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Signaturefd LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,860 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $47,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $191.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.93. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $128.33 and a twelve month high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

