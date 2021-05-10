iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 25.2% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $40,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 221,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $191.07. 1,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.93. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $128.33 and a 1-year high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

