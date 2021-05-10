iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.81 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

