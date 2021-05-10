iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Prudent Investors Network lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 6,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 8,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,256,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $91.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

