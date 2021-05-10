iStar (NYSE:STAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.86

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 5941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iStar by 109.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar by 8.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iStar by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 140,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iStar in the first quarter worth about $850,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

