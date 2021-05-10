Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCB opened at $5.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

