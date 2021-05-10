ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.ITT also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.17.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.96. 857,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,728. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

