ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% to $2.68-2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.ITT also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.96. 2,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,728. ITT has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.17.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

