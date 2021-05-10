J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Insider Sells £325,266.89 in Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 253.54 ($3.31) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 243.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. J Sainsbury plc has a 52-week low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44). The company has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -19.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBRY. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

