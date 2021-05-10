Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Raised by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jabil by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Jabil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Jabil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,913,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $319,824.00. Insiders sold 140,163 shares of company stock worth $7,274,374 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $54.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on JBL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

